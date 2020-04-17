|
Morris Y. Mintz, DO
Coconut Creek, FL - Morris Y. Mintz, DO, of Coconut Creek, FL, formerly of Paramus, NJ, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on April 10, 2020. The son of Polish immigrants escaping the anti-Semitism of the early 20th century, Morris was born and raised amongst his father's silk mill in Paterson, NJ, where he attended Eastside High School. A World War II veteran, Morris worked at the Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, NJ as a Toolmaker during the war efforts of 1942 and 1943, then served with the Army seeing service in England, Belgium, France and the Philippines, participating in the liberation of France. After returning from war, Morris graduated from the Rutgers School of Pharmacy and owned and operated a pharmacy in Nutley, NJ for the next seven years. After starting a family, Morris decided to return to school and become a physician, graduating from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1963. He established a family medical practice in Paramus, NJ, serving the surrounding communities until his retirement in 1994 after 30 years of practicing. His patients, office staff, peers, friends and family recognized this milestone with an outpouring of appreciation at his retirement gala. In 1974, Morris was elected to membership in the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians. Morris was recognized by his peers by elevation to the office of President of the New Jersey Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons in 1981. His memory and service to medicine lives on through the "Dr. Morris Y. Mintz Endowed Scholarship" for medical students at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Known as a good friend, mentor, and possessing an extraordinary work ethic and good sense of humor, Morris was devoted to his family. He was a passionate vinyl record collector and audiophile, loved an occasional good cigar, enjoyed going to the Opera and Symphony, and relished the excitement of horse racing. Morris is survived by his beloved and loving wife of 63 years, Sally (nee Torneck); his children, Francine Foner (Marc) and Dr. Mark Mintz (Pnina); and grandchildren Lauren, Lindsy, Maya, Magen and Matan. He is predeceased by his brother Louis. Out of consideration of present circumstances, a memorial service will be planned for a future date.