Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillsdale - Morton David Lieberman, age 78, of Hillsdale, NJ passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Born and raised in Rockaway Beach, NY, he resided most of his life in Hillsdale. He proudly served with the U.S. Army. Mr. Lieberman was a member of Valley Chabad of Woodcliff Lake, NJ. Dedicated to helping others in their struggle, he founded many programs in the fight against substance abuse and will be missed by the countless members whose lives he changed.

Loving and devoted father of Michele Lieberman, Debra Lieberman and Jonathan Lieberman. Cherished grandfather of Jack, Haley, Matthew and Victoria.

The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday 7-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500, www.vpfairlawn.com. A funeral service is planned for Friday, May 3, 2019, 1pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus.
