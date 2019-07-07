|
|
Morton Harvey
Glen Rock - Morton Harvey, of Glen Rock, NJ, on July. 5, 2019, Beloved husband of Loretta Harvey, devoted father of Ronald and his wife Deborah of Chester, NJ, Arthur Harvey and his wife Marcia Harvey of Wayne,NJ and Diane Harvey and her husband Darrell Nitti of New Providence,NJ, Proud grandfather of Mitchell,Joshua,Lilly,Pamela and Russell Harvey and David and Charles Nitti. Morton was born on July 9,1923 and was raised in New York City. His parents were David and Lillian Harvey, his sister was Dolores Levy. He started several businesses with his mother, including a needle craft school which taught sewing and tailoring to returning service men. Eventually, he spent most of his career in Manhattan real estate. He was married for 65 years and was a deeply devoted husband. It was love at second sight and in recent years he would ·tell Loretta, "Do you know how much I love you?'. He previously resided in Rego Park,NY and Fair Lawn,NJ. He adored his grandchildren and loved to dine out with Loretta. He was a lifelong baseball fan, first of the NY Giants, then NY Yankees. As a child he saw Babe Ruth play. He was a long time season ticket holder of the NY Football Giants. He loved classic movies, especially Westerns and those Warner Brothers. His favorites included Bogart and Cagney. Services will be 12:30 P.M. today at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ, burial will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery 735 Forest Avenue,Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Morton Harvey may be made to 501 St Jude Place,Memphis,TN 38105 stjude.org