Services
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012

Resources
Caldwell - Morton Hess, 86, passed away peacefully on May 22, surrounded by his beloved family. He is survived by Betsy, his cherished wife of 64 years; brother Richard (Elizabeth); son Scott (Amy); daughter Laura Hess Sacks (Glenn); grandchildren Meghan (Ryan), Jacob (Rachel), Anna, Abigail; great grandson Oliver. He was predeceased by his parents, Sidney and Lena (Prail).

Shortly after serving in the Coast Guard for four years, Morty began working at Kartch's Clothing Store in Hackensack. He eventually bought the business, which was a fixture in town for generations. Later, Morty and Betsy began an antiques business. They retired to Hilton Head, SC, returning to NJ earlier this year.

Morty had a lifelong love of the outdoors, enjoying hiking, biking, and skiing. His first love, though, was family. Even when working six days a week, Morty reserved Sundays for his family. Anyone who met him was immediately aware of his kind and gentle qualities. He made people feel welcome and loved, no matter the circumstance or place.

Funeral services will be performed on Friday at 11 a.m. at Jewish Memorial Chapel, Clifton, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nature Conservancy.
