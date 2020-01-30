|
Ho-Ho-Kus - Jennings, Morton, 94 of Ho-Ho-Kus entered into eternal rest on January 28, 2020. Mort was a Life Member and Ex-Chief of the Ho-Ho-Kus Fire Department and was its most senior member with 71 years of distinguished service. Mort was a decorated Army veteran of World War II where he earned both a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Visitation will be held on Friday January 31 from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM at the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home in Ridgewood. A funeral service will take place on Saturday February 1st at 10:00 AM at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to the Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Fire Department, 52 Sheridan Ave. Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ 07423 would be appreciated. www.vanemburgh.com