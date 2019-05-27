Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
First Street at Berdan Place (Lois A. "Sissy" Braithwaite Place)
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
First Street at Berdan Place (Lois A. "Sissy" Braithwaite Place)
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Hackensack - Moses Leroy Boyd of Hackensack on May 15, 2019. Beloved father of Barbara Herbert-Boyd. Son of Gladys Boyd, brother of Eunice Slade, Clara Rogers, and Stanley Boyd. Also survived by Marsha Herbert (Barbara's mother) other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Tuesday 28, 7 pm at New Hope Baptist Church First Street at Berdan Place (Lois A. "Sissy" Braithwaite Place), Hackensack. Visitation 5-7 pm Tuesday at the church. Cremation at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.
