Moses Leroy Boyd
Hackensack - Moses Leroy Boyd of Hackensack on May 15, 2019. Beloved father of Barbara Herbert-Boyd. Son of Gladys Boyd, brother of Eunice Slade, Clara Rogers, and Stanley Boyd. Also survived by Marsha Herbert (Barbara's mother) other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Tuesday 28, 7 pm at New Hope Baptist Church First Street at Berdan Place (Lois A. "Sissy" Braithwaite Place), Hackensack. Visitation 5-7 pm Tuesday at the church. Cremation at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.