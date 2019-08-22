|
Muriel Baumann
Upper Saddle River - Muriel Baumann, 60+ year resident of Waldwick, Upper Saddle River, and Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ passed away the morning of Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the age of 78.
Loving mother of two sons and her husband, Robert Baumann. Muriel also leaves behind her brother, a nephew, four nieces, and a granddaughter. Her husband Robert Baumann, Mother and Father Grace and Frederick Cassens predeceased her. Muriel also leaves behind many students over the years, who referred to her as Mrs. B.
Known to her friends as Murrie, she was born in Yonkers in 1940, grew up in Ardsley, NY, and lived in Upper Saddle River from the 1970's to until the late nineties, when she and Robert lived in Mahwah and Ho-Ho-Kus. She worked in the USR Borough Hall early in her career, volunteered on the USR Women's and Garden clubs. Murrie dedicated 40+ years to Early Education at Small Wonder, Early Enrichment, USR Children's Academy, and most recently, Saddle River Day School.
Murrie was a beloved piano teacher for countless children over more than 20 years. Murrie volunteered at the Old Stone Church on consistory wearing many hats as Deacon, Elder, Sexton, Sunday School Superintendent, Choir Director, Organist, and much more for many years. In addition to the Old Stone Church, Murrie was very active as Choir Director for 8+ years at the Friends to Friends Church in Ridgewood, NJ, as music director and all-around volunteer. Murrie will always be remembered for her bighearted ways and deep devotion to her family, friends, and faith. She gave countless hours of her time to help the church, friends, students, and community and did it all with a great big smile.
Now at the end of her life we call on family, friends, and students to join her family for Memorial Services at the Old Stone Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Old Stone Church or the Friends-to-Friends in Ridgewood would be greatly appreciated.