Oakland - age 83, formerly of Totowa Boro, died after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Monday April 13, 2020. Muriel enjoyed a rich and fulfilling life with her beloved husband Carl G. Leckburg of 54 years who pre-deceased her suddenly in November of 2010. She raised three loving and successful children: Carlyn G. Walsh and husband Bill Walsh, and Edward C. Leckburg and wife Gina M. and Debra K. Keyser and husband Jeff Keyser. Muriel was a devoted grandmother who adored her grandchildren: Jackie and Kevin Walsh, Cole and Jared Leckburg, and Alexa Keyser-Maxcy and her husband Rob. Muriel lived to be with her family, and especially enjoyed attending all of the dance and sports events that her grandchildren participated in. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life. Muriel was blessed with her dear sister Madeline Senchak and her husband Melvin, and her brother Edward Mues. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, and loving cousin to many close family members. Muriel enjoyed an amazing social life and was blessed with many friends. Muriel was an exceptional artist who served others in life with her talents by decorating; designing fabulous centerpieces, store front windows, and designing award winning dance costumes for local dancers. Muriel was proud of her family, artistic talents, and her accomplishments over her lifetime. Muriel leaves a tremendous legacy of love. We will miss her, love her, and cherish this beautiful person always! Muriel will always be forever in our hearts! Arrangements entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals.