Muriel Lee Rochat
Rutherford - Muriel Lee Rochat, 76, of Rutherford, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Passaic to Frank and Dorothy (nee Barto) Rochat.
Known as Lee to those who loved her, she was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University. Lee retired from AT&T Corporate Headquarters in Bedminster, a career she loved.
Lee was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Carlstadt. She enjoyed being surrounded by her family, especially her nieces and nephews, often treating them to Broadway musicals and taking them on many spirited adventures. She was the "fun aunt," whose appetite for food and life never faltered. She had a passion for new restaurants and traveling. Lee also spent time at the NJ shore, Brigantine Beach, where she would enjoy driving her truck up and down the beach in the off-season and feeding the birds at the "north end." Lee was a huge part of the family, with her vibrant personality, creating many wonderful memories that will always be cherished.
Lee will be deeply missed by her loving siblings; Gloria Darby and husband Ron, Estelle Oehlmann, Elaine (Barcelona) Grazioso, Gene Rochat and wife Janet, nieces and nephews; Ronald, David, Michael & Christopher Oehlmann, Elaine (Barcelona) Creutz, Suzanne Barcelona, William Darby, Jennifer Darby Metzger, Stephanie (Darby) Salerno, Daniel and Greg Rochat. She was predeceased by brother-in-laws William Oehlmann and Anthony Grazioso.
Family will receive friends Thursday, November 5th, 3-5pm at the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. Funeral Private.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to: First Presbyterian Church, 457 Division Ave., Carlstadt, NJ 07072 or Rutherford Community Pantry Inc., 176 Park Ave., Rutherford, NJ 07070.
Visit calhounmania.com