Muriel Liscena Becraft
Ramsey - Muriel Liscena (Schoolcraft) Becraft, 87, passed away Saturday May 11, 2019. Muriel was a long time resident of Ramsey and a current resident of Newport News, Virginia. She was a member of Stella Chapter NO. 20 Order of the Eastern Star.
Muriel is predeceased by her husband of 59 years Edward W. Becraft. She is survived by her sons Joel, James, Jeffery and their spouses; daughter Hazel Senterfit and her husband; 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Muriel and Edward's lives will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Brick Church Cemetery 221 Brick Church Rd, Spring Valley, NY 10977.