Muriel Monroy-Conway
On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, Muriel C. Monroy-Conway, 62, passed away with her husband and two daughters by her side.
Visiting will be Tuesday, 12/3, from 2-4, and 7-9 pm at Dooley Funeral Home, 218 North Ave. West, in Cranford. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, 10:30 am at St. Michaels Church, 40 Alden St. in Cranford.
Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, S.A., and formerly form Bergenfield, N.J., Muriel lived in Cranford, N.J., with her family for the past 29 years.
She is the beloved wife of Patrick Conway and will forever be the best mother to Brynn Taylor Conway and Devon Shaye Conway.
A graduate of Lasell College, Newton, M.A., Muriel had a long career in the Pharmaceutical industry, where she made some of her dearest friends to date and enjoyed many laughs.
She loved vacationing with her family and exploring new places. There wasn't a beach she didn't love, especially Long Beach Island.
Muriel (Tia Moody) adored her many nephews and nieces and enjoyed watching them each grow and especially enjoyed watching them perform in their activities and sports.
Muriel is predeceased by her father Luis A. Monroy Sr. and older brother Luis A. Monroy Jr.
She is survived by Emma Monroy (mother), Astrid Mamatz (sister) and her husband, Hamlet Monroy (brother) and wife Veronica, Amilcar Monroy (brother) and wife Maureen, and Laurie E. Razen wife of Luis A. Monroy Jr. (brother). Beloved sister in law of Richard Conway and wife Maureen, William Conway and wife Anne, and Walter Conway and wife Cindy.