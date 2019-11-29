|
|
Muriel Pivovar-Zirkin
Muriel Pivovar-Zirkin, 96, died November 26, 2019 at her home of the last 3 years in Stony Point, N.Y., after residing for the previous 65 years in Saddle Brook, N.J. She was born, July 30, 1923 in Franklin, N.J., to Hungarian immigrants, Morris & Bella Grossman. After graduation from Franklin High School she earned a Bachelor of Science from New York University and began a long career in education. In 1946 she married World War II veteran, Irving Pivovar, who predeceased her in 1990. In 1993 she married widower and World War II veteran, Joseph Zirkin, who predeceased her in 2006. Muriel was an avid reader, fierce Mahjong competitor and prolific baby blanket knitter.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Muriel was predeceased by her sister, Hannah Geller. She is survived by her son, Steven Pivovar and wife Beth, and her daughter, Diane Rivieccio and husband, Tony. Known to so many as "Nana", she adored her 7 grandchildren, Michael (Stacey) Pivovar, Rachael (Jesse) Spence, Sarah (Khalil) Steane-Mayes, Daniel (Brittany) Pivovar, Brian (Natalie) Rivieccio, Alyssa (Tony) Rivieccio-Lorenzo, Zachary (Ciara) Rubin and her 9 great-grandchildren, Jarod & Ian Pivovar; Anthony, Dominic & Guilianna Rivieccio; Henry, Benjamin & Samuel Spence; and Rhode Rubin.
Burial will be attended by the immediate family. Shiva at the home of Steven and Beth Pivovar, 158 Wayne Avenue, Stony Point, NY 10980, 3:30-8:30 Sunday, December 1st through Tuesday, December 3rd.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please honor Muriel with donations to The EPIC School, dedicated to providing educational services for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, 238 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652 and/or One Step Closer Animal Rescue (O.S.C.A.R.) PO Box 248, Sparta, NJ 07871.