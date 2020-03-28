|
|
Muriel T. Kaiser
Greenville, NC - Muriel T. Kaiser, 93, recently of Greenville, NC, went home to the Lord on March 27, 2020. Muriel was the daughter of Adolf G. and Anna (Dunn) Kaiser, predeceased by her sisters, Helen Kaiser Thurnau and her husband Henry, Margaret Kaiser Robison and her husband Woodrow; brother, Arthur Kaiser; and nephew, Henry 'Patrick' Thurnau. She is survived by her sister-in-law Sharon Kaiser, wife of Arthur; and nieces and nephews, Karen Kaiser Hawley, Kristen Kaiser, Jeff Kaiser and Jill Kaiser Collins, Woodrow Robison, Margaret Robison Tracy, Anna Robison Garella, Mary Thurnau, Anne Thurnau Wahl, Peter Thurnau, Thomas Thurnau, Christopher Thurnau and Helen Thurnau McIlwain.
She was a long-time resident of Cresskill, NJ and subsequently lived in Goshen NY, Toms River NJ where she was a volunteer EMT, Walden NY and West Lebanon NH. A graduate of St. Cecelia's School in Englewood, NJ, she trained at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck NJ for her nursing degree. She worked as an RN primarily in the maternity and neonatal units of Englewood Hospital, where she assisted with births for many years.
Muriel enjoyed cultivating African Violets and was a past member of the Bergen County African Violet Society where she won many awards for her beautiful plants. Her prized collection of hand-made quilts began with a purchase at the Kutztown, PA Amish fair and led to a long friendship with its maker. Muriel often joined her dad and friends deep sea fishing and would bring some of her eight nieces and six nephews along on vacations to Montauk and other destinations, creating lasting memories. She enjoyed travel around the USA as well as Europe and Asia. She had many cherished friends and family who will miss her.
A devout Catholic, Muriel was a communicant at Sacred Heart Church in Lebanon NH, and particularly supported the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill, NY where two of her aunts served. She was also a benefactor to EWTN, St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, SD and Listen Community Services in Lebanon, NH. In lieu of flowers, her family would be pleased if donations were made to any of these worthy organizations in Muriel's memory.
Arrangements provided by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.