Murray Greenberg
Upper Saddle River - Murray Greenberg, age 94, of Upper Saddle River, NJ, formerly of Teaneck, and Hackensack, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Devoted husband of Barbara (nee Smith) for over 70 years. Beloved father of Jeffrey, Steven, and Kenneth and his wife Wazel Jane. Dear grandfather of Skylar, Peyton, Brandon, and Elise. Loving great grandfather of Paxton, and Eisley. Murray was born and bred in Hackensack, NJ, and raised his family in Teaneck, NJ, before moving to Upper Saddle River, NJ. Murray worked as a merchandising executive in the garment industry. After retirement he devoted his time to his passion of the arts in the areas of woodwork and metal sculpture. Murray served in the US Armed Forces, the Army Air Corps, during WWII from 1943-1944. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020. Memorial donations in memory of Murray Greenberg may be made to BrightFocus Foundation, BrightFocus.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.support.BrightFocus.org Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.