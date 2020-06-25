Murray Greenberg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Murray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murray Greenberg

Upper Saddle River - Murray Greenberg, age 94, of Upper Saddle River, NJ, formerly of Teaneck, and Hackensack, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Devoted husband of Barbara (nee Smith) for over 70 years. Beloved father of Jeffrey, Steven, and Kenneth and his wife Wazel Jane. Dear grandfather of Skylar, Peyton, Brandon, and Elise. Loving great grandfather of Paxton, and Eisley. Murray was born and bred in Hackensack, NJ, and raised his family in Teaneck, NJ, before moving to Upper Saddle River, NJ. Murray worked as a merchandising executive in the garment industry. After retirement he devoted his time to his passion of the arts in the areas of woodwork and metal sculpture. Murray served in the US Armed Forces, the Army Air Corps, during WWII from 1943-1944. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020. Memorial donations in memory of Murray Greenberg may be made to BrightFocus Foundation, BrightFocus.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.support.BrightFocus.org Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved