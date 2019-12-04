|
|
Murray Lee Maclin
Teaneck - Murray Lee Maclin, age 89, of Teaneck passed away Friday, November 29 after a brief illness. Born in Brunswick County, Virginia, he lived in Teaneck since 1963.
Murray, affectionately known as "Chick", earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Saint Paul's Polytechnic Institute in 1950. A veteran, he served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1956.
After being employed as an electrical engineer in New York, but refused admission into the union because of his race, Murray opened Maclin Electronics in the late 1950s. In addition to large and small electrical contracting jobs, Murray specialized in television, radio and stereo repairs. He retired in 1993. Murray was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Teaneck, and a former member of the Church on the Hill, located in the Sugar Hill section of Harlem, where he served as a trustee and sang in the choir.
Beloved husband of 24 years to Flora Boyd-Maclin. Devoted father of Tracey Maclin and Jeffrey Maclin. Loving "Pop Pop" of Blair Simone Maclin and Micaela Victoria Maclin. Survived by sisters Bernice Sydnor and Jeanette Travis, sister-in-law Jennie Maclin, and remembered in the hearts of his nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gertrude Blair Maclin, in 1991.
Services will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Teaneck, 1 Church Street, Teaneck, Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 am. Private interment following at Trinity Church Cemetery and Mausoleums (NY). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Presbyterian Church of Teaneck in his honor.