Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Myles's life story with friends and family

Share Myles's life story with friends and family

Myles S. Spellman



Ft. Lee - 78, died on July 26, 2020. Service Friday 10 AM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting at the funeral home Thursday, 4-8 PM.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store