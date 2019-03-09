Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Liturgy
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Andrew
Westwood, NJ
Myrene Duggan Jussen Obituary
Myrene Duggan Jussen

Glendale, NY - Myrene Duggan Jussen 91, of Glendale, NY formerly of Westwood and Oakland, NJ on Friday, March 8, 2019. Devoted mother of David Jussen and his wife Patricia; Robert Jussen and his wife Audrey; the late Mark Jussen and his wife Donna; Jeffrey Jussen and his husband Virgil. Beloved grandmother of Krista, Stacey, Kerri, Danielle, Sean, Nicole, Anthony and Brielle. Also survived by 2 great granddaughters and 1 great great grandson.

The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM. The Funeral Liturgy celebrating Myrene's life and faith will be held at Church of St. Andrew, Westwood, NJ on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Cremation will be private.

