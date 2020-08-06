Myriam Imbimbo
Wyckoff - Myriam Imbimbo (nee Torres), 57, of Wyckoff, NJ passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico. She lived in Paterson, NJ and Hawthorne, NJ before moving to Wyckoff in 1997. She was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church in Wyckoff. Beloved wife of Aniello Imbimbo. Devoted mother of Ersilia, Carmen and Sabato Imbimbo. Loving grandmother of Leo Daniel and Lorenzo Aniello Batista. Dear sister of Javier and Alfredo Torres. Funeral from DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Monday, at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy at St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ at 10 AM. Interment, George Washignton Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Visiting on Sunday from 2-6 PM. www.delizito.com