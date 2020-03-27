|
Myrna (nee Lasofsky) Piekarsky
Fair Lawn - Piekarsky, Myrna (nee Lasofsky) of Fair Lawn passed away on March 26, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born and raised in Paterson, New Jersey. She graduated early for East Side High School in 1948 and went to on to work at Marcus & Levy, Esqs. on Colt Street as a legal secretary. She previously worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for quality Craft Dental Laboratory, St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center, Manhattan Shirt Co. et. als.
Myrna was the daughter of Samuel and Sadie Lasofsky. She was predeceased by her loving husband Daniel Piekarsky in 2003.
Myrna is survived by her son Bruce Piekarsky and his wife Debbie, her granddaughter Alexis Stone and her husband Cary Stone and great-granddaughters Brie an Anabelle, granddaughter Liza Brown and her husband Marc Brown and great grandsons Saxon and Sharlow, son Scott Piekarsky and his wife Laurie Piekarsky and her granddaughters Demi Piekarsky and Alyson Piekarsky.
A private service and burial will be limited to immediate family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to Valley Hospital in ridgewood and St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Paterson.