Myron Domaradz
Clifton - Domaradz, Myron, 82 of Clifton, passed away on April 8, 2020. Beloved husband to Marie (Lazor) Domaradz. Loving father to Donna Pereksta & her husband Michael of West Milford, and the late Myron B. Domaradz Jr. Devoted grandfather to Stefania, Edward, Jonathan and Thomas. Dear brother to Mary Szeparowicz of Fishkill, NY.
Myron was born in Zernycia, Ukraine and came to the United States in 1948 settling in Passaic before moving to Clifton. He was a Machinist at ASC in Fairfield. He was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic, was President of the St. Nicholas Seniors Association, and was member of the Ukrainian American Youth Association of Passaic, and the organizer of the Pierogi making group. He was a coach for Sports Friends Soccer Club in Wayne for over 40 years and was named Coach of the year 2010. He was a member of the Ukrainian Hall of Fame.
Private Interment will be at Saint Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com