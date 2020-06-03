Myrtle B. LaHullier
Myrtle B. LaHullier

East Rutherford - Myrtle B. LaHullier (nee Bates), 96, of East Rutherford for 27 years and Hasbrouck Heights for 10 years, passed away on June 2, 2020. Myrtle was born in Athens, Georgia where she lived for many years. Prior to retiring in 1992, she was a Sales Associate for Sears Roebuck in Maywood for 18 years. Mrs. LaHullier was an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in East Rutherford. She loved spending time with her friends and was known for her pie baking. Beloved wife of the late Paul E. LaHullier. Loving mother of Wayne P. LaHullier and his wife Irene and the late Sandra VonZamft. Dear sister of the late Ruby "Jeanette" Wilmot. Loving sister-in-law of Annette Lahullier. Caring aunt of Robert, Craig, Jeffrey and David Lahullier, Paul, Glenn, and Brian Lahullier, Gail Yingling, Grady Wilmot and the late Mark Wilmot. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens, Georgia. Memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of the United States or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
