Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oakland - Myrtle Baxter (nee Lambert), 95, of Ho-Ho-Kus passed away in her sleep on February 6, 2019. Dear sister of Marion Greene, Ruth Eller, Florence and husband George Nelson and Mabel Laube. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, nephews and great grand nieces and nephews. Myrtle worked at Allendale Pharmacy for over 40 years. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-7 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Myrtle to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, rbari.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
