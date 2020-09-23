Nabil John Kafrouni
North Arlington - Nabil John Kafrouni, 64, of North Arlington, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Born in Lebanon, Mr. Kafrouni came to the United States in 1980 settling in New York City. He has resided in North Arlington since 1992. Mr. Kafrouni was employed as the Technical Director with Ted Moudis Associates in New York City for about 15 years. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects.
Mr. Kafrouini was predeceased by his parents, John Isaac Kafrouni (2005) and Raymonde Kafrouni (2018).
Survivors include: his beloved wife, Alina (nee Perez) Kafrouni; his siblings, Sam, Isaac, Joseph and Maha Kafrouni; and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral services will be held Saturday 9:15 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Liturgy at St. Ann Melkite Church, 802 Rifle Camp Road, Woodland Park. Private cremation will follow. Due to current restrictions on allowable numbers inside the funeral home, it is requested that those attending the visitation be courteous by limiting their time inside in order to allow others the opportunity to pay their respects as well. Facemasks are required for entry and social distancing will apply.
Condolences and sentiments to the family may be left on the Tribute Wall of the online obituary at www.bizubquinlan.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association
, 7 Ridgedale Avenue, Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927.