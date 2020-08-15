Nancy A. (nee Obermaier) Helmer
Rochelle Park - Helmer, Nancy A. (nee Obermaier)., of Rochelle Park, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 71. Prior to retiring she and her husband owned and operated RC Chumley's in Saddle Brook for many years. Beloved wife to the late Roger J. Helmer (2017). Loving mother to Kathy A. Camacho and her husband Carmelo of Rochelle Park. Cherished grandmother to Justin Camacho. Dearest sister to Arlene Lindley, Richard Obermaier, Margaret Mucci and the late Dolores Obermaier and Edward Obermaier. A prayer service will be held 12:00 PM, on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street. Burial will be at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus. The family will receive friends on Monday morning from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM for visitation. To send condolences, directions, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com