1/
Nancy A. (Lake) Plishka
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy A. (nee Lake) Plishka

Clifton - Nancy A. (nee Lake) Plishka, 56, of Clifton, passed away November 24, 2020. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from funeral home and 10 am at St. Philip Church, 797 Valley Rd, Clifton. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for the complete obituary, driving directions and online condolences to the family on the Tribute Wall section of the obituary. Face masks must be worn and social distancing will apply. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the family through this GoFundMe link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/plishka-family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral
09:15 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Service
10:00 AM
St. Philip Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved