Nancy A. (nee Lake) Plishka
Clifton - Nancy A. (nee Lake) Plishka, 56, of Clifton, passed away November 24, 2020. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from funeral home and 10 am at St. Philip Church, 797 Valley Rd, Clifton. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com
Face masks must be worn and social distancing will apply. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the family through this GoFundMe link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/plishka-family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1