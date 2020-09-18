1/
Nancy Ann Banks
Nancy Ann Banks

Woodbridge - Nancy Ann Banks (nee Albach), 64, of Woodbridge for two years and formerly of Rochelle Park and Saddle Brook, passed away at home on September 16, 2020. For over five years, she was the Office Manager at Hesco Inc. in Moonachie. Nancy was a former Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed spending time down the shore, she was an avid reader of Stephen King novels and adored her grandchildren. Beloved mother of Dennis A. Banks and Sharon A. Banks. Cherished grandmother of Dylan Banks, Cassandra Aldana, James Banks and Maximus Aldana. Dear sister of Loeky Salvini and her husband Bob. Devoted daughter of the late Bernardus and Dina (nee Dekker) Albach. Nancy was an animal lover and deeply missed her cat Parker who recently passed away. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt from 4 - 6 PM. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the A.S.P.C.A.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
