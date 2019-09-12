|
|
Nancy Anne Buniva Lowden
Whiting - Nancy Anne Buniva Lowden, née Greene , 85, passed on September 9th at The Pines in Whiting NJ, after a brief insurmountable illness.
Born in Tenafly , Nancy spent her childhood there and eventually settled in Haworth, NJ to raise her family with her husband Carl.
Nancy loved and enjoyed her years with friends and family on Long Beach Island. In later years she and her husband Carl relocated to their dream home in Woodstock, Vermont. Throughout her life Nancy pursued theater arts as a contributor and performer and perfected her love of painting as an avid water color artist. After the death of her first husband Carl she relocated back to New Jersey where she met her second husband Charles Lowden.
She is predeceased by her first husband Carl Peter Buniva , father of her 4 children. Daughter Karen Pacheco and husband Gary Pacheco, son Chris Buniva and wife Maria Buniva, daughter Carlyn Ahern and husband Patrick Ahern, son Kevin Buniva and life partner Ann Malesardi.
Six grandchildren Julianne ( Pacheco) Isiksalan and her husband Arda , Michael Pacheco, Nicholas Buniva, Lauren Buniva ,Samantha Ahern , Dylan Ahern and survived by her husband Charles Lowden.
Memorial services will be held Monday September 16 from 11 AM to 1 PM at:
Carmona Bolen Funeral Home
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, N. J. 08759
732-349-1922
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to :
Whiting United Methodist Church
55 Lacey Road
Whiting , New Jersey 08759.