Nancy Anne Younger
River Edge - Nancy Anne Younger, 75, of River Edge, NJ, died peacefully on July 12, 2020. Beloved wife of 52 years to Donald Younger. Devoted mother of Kristen Younger and her husband Jason Kirshey, Jennifer Beyer and her husband Timothy. Cherished grandmother of Lily. Dear sister of Deborah Grimaldi and Ruth Fawcett.
Nancy was born in Chester, PA to Mary Elizabeth (née Mathews) and W. Richard Fawcett. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Nancy was a devoted and very active member of the Second Reformed Church of Hackensack.
Funeral Service Friday, July 17th, 10 AM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge; http://beaugardmcknight.com/
. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting at the funeral home Thursday, July 16th, 2-4 & 7-9 PM.