Mahwah - Nancy Boynton Madonia was born in New York, New York on September 22, 1925. She attended school at St Lawrence Academy and when her family moved to Briarcliff Manor, New York in 1942, Briarcliff High School. She was a graduate of Syracuse University and Cornell University School of Nursing, and upon graduation worked at New Rochelle Hospital. In 1950, the family moved to New Rochelle where she met the love of her life Peter Francis Madonia, a young doctor living a few doors down the road. On April 28, 1951, they were married and after Pete's time in the Air Force in Austin Texas, they returned to the Northeast (3 kids in tow) and settled in Oradell, NJ. There, Pete set up practice in Teaneck and Holy Name Hospital and Nancy dedicated herself to her 6 children. Nancy had many interests. In her youth, she was an accomplished equestrian, once competing at Madison Square Garden. She played many sports, but as the kids grew and she had more time, and married to an avid golfer, took up the game which she grew to love. On holiday, she and Pete took many golf trips around the country and islands with their many friends. Nancy was a member of Hackensack Golf Club, an active member of the Auxiliary Society at Holy Name Hospital, taught CCD, and was dedicated to service. Later in life, with a bit more time to indulge in her interest in art, Nancy began taking art lessons, discovered she had talent for it, and became a prolific artist, in both watercolor and paint, displaying her work at many local art shows. Among others, friends and family members have been grateful beneficiaries of her work - portraits, still lifes, and landscapes. Nancy was selfless and so giving to her family and others throughout her long life. She was the epitome of strength, poise and grace, generosity and kindness- putting others needs ahead of her own. Simple in the best way, Nancy never judged and was accepting of all whom she met - never ever a complaint or harsh word spoken of anyone. Nancy was an attentive and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and wife to Peter who predeceased her by 2 months. Nancy is survived by her six children and their spouses: Peter and Moira Gomez Madonia; Julie Anne and Michael Kopka: Douglas and Isabelle Milani Madonia; Elizabeth and Joel Feldman; Daniel and Katherine O'Connell Madonia; David and Christine Kolar Madonia; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; as well as her brother Allan Boynton and devoted sister-in-law Lucille Tese; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to EdPowerment Inc. (www.edpowerment.org
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to EdPowerment Inc. (www.edpowerment.org
), PO Box 641, Saddle River, NJ 07458.