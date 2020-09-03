1/
Nancy (McKee) Banker
Nancy Banker (McKee)

Haskell - Nancy Banker (McKee), 82, long time resident of Haskell, passed away at home on August 31, 2020. Nancy worked as a health care aide for Lakeland Health Care Center in Haskell for many years. She was a devoted mother to her 5 children, Nancy Banker of UT, Carol Tate of NJ, Kenneth Banker of NJ, Terry Gormley of FL, and Daniel Banker of NJ. She also had 13 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. Nancy is predeceased by her Husband Dimon Banker (2002) and her parents James and Maude (Daltroy) McKee. Private arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale, NJ.




Published in Suburban Trends from Sep. 3 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

