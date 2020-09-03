Nancy Banker
Haskell - Nancy Banker (McKee), 82, long time resident of Haskell, passed away at home on August 31, 2020. Nancy worked as a health care aide for Lakeland Health Care Center in Haskell for many years. She was a devoted mother to her 5 children, Nancy Banker of UT, Carol Tate of NJ, Kenneth Banker of NJ, Terry Gormley of FL, and Daniel Banker of NJ. She also had 13 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. Nancy is predeceased by her Husband Dimon Banker (2002) and her parents James and Maude (Daltroy) McKee. Private arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale, NJ.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.