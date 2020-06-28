Nancy Berardinelli (nee Ferraioli)



Hasbrouck Heights - Nancy Berardinelli (nee Ferraioli), 90, of Hasbrouck Heights since 1969 and formerly of Carlstadt, passed away at home on June 24, 2020. Prior to retiring at the age of 64, she was a Customer Service Representative for Initio Inc. in Carlstadt for 10 years. Nancy was an excellent cook. She was known to constantly pray for others and was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Beloved wife of the late August "Danny" Berardinelli. Loving mother of Donna Picone and her husband Richard, Lisa Berardinelli, Monica Goleboski and the late Lucille Labbate. Cherished grandmother of Danielle Wilkinson and her husband Adam, Rachel Picone, Jessica Goleboski, Jonathan Goleboski, David Labbate, Ashley Picone and great grandmother of Jayden Minks, Lucy Wilkinson and Olivia Wilkinson. Dear sister of the late Joseph Ferraioli, Mary Stella and Camille Farrell. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service on Monday, June 29, 2020 was private. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.









