Nancy (Ferraioli) Berardinelli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Berardinelli (nee Ferraioli)

Hasbrouck Heights - Nancy Berardinelli (nee Ferraioli), 90, of Hasbrouck Heights since 1969 and formerly of Carlstadt, passed away at home on June 24, 2020. Prior to retiring at the age of 64, she was a Customer Service Representative for Initio Inc. in Carlstadt for 10 years. Nancy was an excellent cook. She was known to constantly pray for others and was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Beloved wife of the late August "Danny" Berardinelli. Loving mother of Donna Picone and her husband Richard, Lisa Berardinelli, Monica Goleboski and the late Lucille Labbate. Cherished grandmother of Danielle Wilkinson and her husband Adam, Rachel Picone, Jessica Goleboski, Jonathan Goleboski, David Labbate, Ashley Picone and great grandmother of Jayden Minks, Lucy Wilkinson and Olivia Wilkinson. Dear sister of the late Joseph Ferraioli, Mary Stella and Camille Farrell. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service on Monday, June 29, 2020 was private. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved