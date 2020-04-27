Services
Nancy (Wang Jian-Hua) Blair


1946 - 2020
Nancy (Wang Jian-Hua) Blair Obituary
Nancy (Wang Jian-Hua) Blair

Nancy (Wang Jian-Hua) Blair, 73, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Mrs. Blair was born in China, grew up in Taiwan and immigrated to the US and ultimately was a resident of Lyndhurst for 34 years. Nancy worked as an accountant for AllTech Machinery for many years before retiring in 2007. Nancy survived cancer more than 20 years ago, but was not able to overcome her battle with COVID-19. She is survived by her beloved husband, John Blair and their loving children, John Khan and his wife, Keiko, David Blair and his wife, Penelope, and Marsha Gutkowski and her husband, Robert, and by her cherished grandchildren, Alex, Ryan, Ashley, and Cuya, Mimi, Hana, and Adriana. Nancy had a zest for life and a contagious smile. She will be remembered as a beacon of kindness and generosity to all people. She would want us to celebrate her life and all the lives she touched through the years.

Private cremation will be held under the direction of the Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, New Jersey. Please express your condolences to Nancy's family on our Tribute Wall.
