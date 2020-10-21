1/
Nancy C. Barckett
1925 - 2020
Nancy C. Barckett

Rutherford - Nancy C. Barckett, 95 of Rutherford, entered into eternal rest on October 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Wayne. Born April 7, 1925 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, she moved to Rutherford at the young age of 17. She was a homemaker, devoted to her family and faith. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Rutherford for many years and a past member of the Daughters of Rutherford.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Barckett, Jr. & siblings, Betty & Joanne.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy E. Barckett & Margaret B. McCarthy as well as 5 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 91 Home Ave., Rutherford, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Cremation will take place privately.

Services entrusted to the care of the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ.

For online condolences please visit: www.LevandoskiGrillo.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
