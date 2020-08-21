1/
Nancy C. Pierson
Nancy C. Pierson

Pompton Plains - Nancy C. Pierson, 85, of Pompton Plains, formerly of Bedford, VA, died Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Born in Paterson, Nancy was the daughter of Theodore and Catherine Pierson. Raised in Hawthorne, she graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1935, and went on to pursue a degree in education from Cedar Crest College in Pennsylvania.

Nancy spent her career in education, and was most recently employed as a Math Teacher at Pequannock High School.

Prior to moving to Bedford, Nancy had lived in Sparta, where she bred Karen Terriers and Labradors. Nancy had a deep love of animals, and would rescue greyhounds as often as she could.

Nancy moved to Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains ten years ago, and enjoyed crafting, playing bridge, and competing in ping pong during her decade at the community.

Nancy is survived by her siblings, Robert Pierson and Mary Adele Kochan; her nieces, Laurie Edson, Karen Graffman, Lin Frisbee, and Beverly Hayes; as well as her nephews, Glenn Kochan and Doug Pierson.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the ASPCA in Nancy's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family. www.scanlanfuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
