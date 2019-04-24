|
Nancy Calabria
Secaucus - Nancy Calabria nee Tafuri of Secaucus passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019. She is survived by her children Dominick (Stephanie), Joseph (Catherine), Maria (John), and Lisa (Tom). She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren: Amy, Matthew, Jenn, Michael, Joey, Emily, Joseph, and Nancy, and her great grandchildren: Jack, Olivia and Dylan. She is also survived by her sister Lucille Conte, her brother Robert Tafuri, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Salvatore, her daughter Angela Ryter, her brother Nicholas Tafuri, her sister Mildred Mooney, and her longtime companion Eustace Roper. She will be remembered for her unconditional love of family, her great sense of humor, playing Scrabble, her enjoyment of watching the Yankees, and day trips to Atlantic City.
Visitation to be held at the Mack Memorial Home in Secaucus April 25, from 4-8pm. A funeral service will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus on Friday, April 26 at 9:30am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.