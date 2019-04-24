Services
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
(201) 865-2250
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Secaucus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Calabria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Calabria

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Calabria Obituary
Nancy Calabria

Secaucus - Nancy Calabria nee Tafuri of Secaucus passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019. She is survived by her children Dominick (Stephanie), Joseph (Catherine), Maria (John), and Lisa (Tom). She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren: Amy, Matthew, Jenn, Michael, Joey, Emily, Joseph, and Nancy, and her great grandchildren: Jack, Olivia and Dylan. She is also survived by her sister Lucille Conte, her brother Robert Tafuri, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Salvatore, her daughter Angela Ryter, her brother Nicholas Tafuri, her sister Mildred Mooney, and her longtime companion Eustace Roper. She will be remembered for her unconditional love of family, her great sense of humor, playing Scrabble, her enjoyment of watching the Yankees, and day trips to Atlantic City.

Visitation to be held at the Mack Memorial Home in Secaucus April 25, from 4-8pm. A funeral service will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus on Friday, April 26 at 9:30am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Memorial Home
Download Now