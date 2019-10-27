|
Nancy (Uhlinger) Dembia 2/1/1942-10/21/2019
Allendale - Nancy (Uhlinger) Dembia, 77, of Allendale, NJ, passed peacefully in Overland Park, KS. Survived by her daughter, Tracy Caldwell and son-in law, Roger Caldwell of Prairie Village, KS, as well as her grandchildren, Tomi Lee Caldwell and Roger Loren Caldwell; also survived by her brother, Robert Uhlinger and sister-in-law, Linda Uhlinger of Scottsdale, AZ. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Dembia, of Mahwah, NJ; as well as her parents, Howard and Doris Uhlinger of Allendale, NJ. Interment with her husband at Green Acres Cemetery in Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in Suburban News North on Oct. 31, 2019