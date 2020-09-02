Nancy E. O'Shea
Paramus - O'Shea, Nancy E., of Paramus, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 70. Prior to retiring she had worked as a legal secretary for Sokol, Behot and Fiorenzo Law firm in Hackensack for many years. Nancy was an avid gardener, who loved spending time with her family. Beloved wife for 48 years to Robert J. O'Shea. Loving mother Christian P. O'Shea of Maywood. Devoted daughter to the late Mario and Gwen Ciavaglia. Dearest sister to the late Daniel Ciavaglia.
A prayer service will be held 10:00 AM, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street., Hackensack. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM at the Funeral Home for visitation. To send condolences, directions, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com