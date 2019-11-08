|
Nancy Grelle
Wyckoff - Nancy Grelle, 89, passed away peacefully from a brief lung illness on November7, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. Nancy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Eugene, her daughter Diane Grelle of Ramsey (Norman Levine), her son David Grelle of Wyckoff, her daughter Joanne Porco of Garfield (Frank), her son Douglas Grelle of Reading, Pennsylvania, her dog Dharma, and her sister-in-law Lorraine of Red Hook, NY. She is also survived by her three grandsons, Christopher and Michael Polonkay of Garfield and Zachary Grelle of Reading, PA and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Eleanor Wood, and brother and sister-in-law Robert and Marie, and her brother Richard. Nancy was born in Paterson, raised in Midland Park and graduated from her beloved St. Lukes High School in 1948. In 1950, she moved to Wyckoff with her mother and two brothers. It was in that house where she raised her family. After graduating from high school, Nancy went to work in Paterson as a legal secretary for Mr. Charles Turndorf, who became like a second father to her. Nancy loved working in Paterson and left only after getting married and having her first child. Nancy was devoted to her family. She celebrated every holiday, big and small. She ended every holiday meal with a beautiful, delicious desert. She loved to garden, sew, crochet, and knit. She enjoyed going to the beach and to the casino. She was an avid reader and crossword-puzzle solver. She really loved to talk, especially about current events and politics. Nancy was a devout Catholic and cherished her time with her close friends from the Franciscan Sisters of St. Elizabeth. Nancy had a great sense of humor and loved telling stories about her life. Our family gatherings will be much quieter without her! Family and friends can meet with the family at 10:30am on Monday at the St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Funeral Mass is 11:00am at St. Elizabeth's Church. Interment will follow at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to the Franciscan Sisters of St. Elizabeth, Development Office, 499 Park Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054.