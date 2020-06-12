Nancy Harcum



Equinunk, PA - Nancy Harcum from Duck Harbor at Equinunk, PA passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2020. She was 75. She was born in Ottawa, Ontario in Canada to the late Robert and Olive Reid on January 12, 1945. Her family moved to Virginia when she was 8 years old. While attending Longwood College she met the love of her life. Having quit college to begin her life with Joseph A. Harcum of Weems, VA, she later attended and graduated summa cum laude from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a degree in accounting. She and her husband raised their family in Ridgewood, NJ. After retiring to Duck Harbor, PA she owned and operated Duck Harbor Antiques.



Nancy was an accomplished woman and had diverse interests. Besides graduating college while raising four kids, she achieved top five ranking on the CPA exam for the state of NJ. She taught herself braille so she could translate books for the blind. She was the treasurer for the Hermitage in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ for many years. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, embroidery and mahjong. And you always wanted to be on her team in Trivial Pursuit, for there wasn't a question that stumped her.



However her biggest love was her family. She was the cool mother in the neighborhood and her backdoor was always open. Anyone could come and sit at her kitchen table for an hour or stay for a month. She'd be there to listen without judgment. She lived a full and enriched life and she did it her way.



She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joseph A. Harcum Sr. She is also survived by her children: Karen Levy and her husband Eric of Wyckoff, NJ, Beth Harcum-Pskowski and her husband Chris of Florida, NY, Joseph A. Harcum Jr. and his wife Wendi of Equinunk PA, and Reid Harcum and his wife Annastatia of Beach Lake PA; her 10 grandchildren: Meredith Cope-Levy, Alexandra Levy, Melanie Quick, Payton VanVarick, Clayton Levy, Christopher Pskowski, Russel Harcum, Matt Harcum, Willow Pskowski and Sophia Pskowski; and her 2 great grandchildren: Rowan VanVarick and Karen-Alice Cope-Levy; she is also survived by her sister Carol Fitzgerald.



Joe and his family would like to extend their thanks to Drs. Panikkar and Digwood of Geisinger Hospital and the Wayne Memorial Hospice for the care and dignity they provided throughout her battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's name to Wayne Memorial Hospice and/or Honesdale Public Library would be welcomed and appreciated.



A private memorial will be held July 18 at Morattico Baptist Church in Kilmarnock, VA.









