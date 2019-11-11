Services
Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home
596 Belgrove Dr
Kearny, NJ 07032
(201) 991-0657
Nancy J. Kelly

Nancy J. Kelly Obituary
Nancy J. Kelly

New Milford - Nancy J. Kelly (nee Restifo) passed away on November 10, 2019. She was 72. Nancy was born in Washington, D.C. and lived many years in Bergenfield before moving to New Milford 5 years ago. Visiting will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny from 3 until 7 p.m. Mass will be on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington. Private cremation will follow.

Nancy was an administrative assistant for The Bergenfield Board of Education. Beloved wife of Walter F. Kelly. She was the cherished mother of Jeanne Barry and Christine O'Meara (her husband Miles). Loving grandmother of Eric, Keith and Liam she is also survived by her great-granddaughters Alice and Magnolia.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Bergenfield Alternative School (Nancy Kelly Scholarship Fund). Please mail check to Bergenfield Board Office, Attention Al Shuck, 80 South Prospect Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621.
