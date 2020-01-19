|
Norfolk, MA - Nancy Jean McNamara DiPietro, 48, of Norfolk, MA., passed peacefully on January 16th, 2020 in Beth Israel Deaconness Medical Center, Needham, MA. Born in Ridgewood, NJ, on December 27, 1971, she was the daughter of William McNamara Sr. of Midland Park, NJ and the late Mary (Lynch) McNamara. Nancy was a teacher, an artist, but above all things, a Mom. Nancy dedicated her life to helping others. Whether that be through volunteering through local charities and organizations such as The UnCommon Theater Company, or her frequent random acts of kindness which she would do in complete secrecy. She loved her dog Maisy and her cat Luca, otherwise known as her "Zoo". In addition to her father, Nancy is survived by her children, Cara Rose DiPietro, Louis F. DiPietro, and their father Louis DiPietro of Norfolk, a brother, William McNamara, Jr. of Macungie, PA, a sister, Mary Moulton MD, of North Muskegon, MI and her nieces and nephews, Spencer, Mitchell, Olivia, Richard, and Emerson Moulton, Jake, Jordan, and Zachary McNamara. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, January 24th, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral mass for Nancy will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect St., Midland Park, NJ. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Nancy's memory made to a charity that was close to her heart, Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison, Ave., Boston, MA 02118.