Nancy Joan (Francica) Fattrosso
Rochelle Park - FATTROSSO, NANCY JOAN. (nee Francica), 93, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Prior she had worked as an office manager for Hackensack Bolt and Nut Company for many years. Nancy volunteered at Hackensack University Medical Center for over 20 years and she was a member of the Rochelle Park Seniors Group and a member of AARP Chapter #418 in Hackensack. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Rochelle Park and a member of their Rosary Altar Society and prior she had been a lector at the church. Beloved wife to the late John Fattrosso (1992). Loving mother of Lorraine Parciasepe and her husband Rudolph of Bushkill, PA, John Fattrosso and his wife Karen of Montgomery, NY, Paul Fattrosso and his wife Joanne of Boonton, NJ and the late Frank Fattrosso. Cherished grandmother of Frank, Michael, Paul, Erik, Alexa, Jennifer and Jason, great-grandmother of Oliver and Noah. Dearest sister of Anna Russo, Ruth Dorman, Jean Hannel, Dominick Francica and the late Joseph Francica. The Funeral will start from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 8:45 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 12 Terrace Avenue, Rochelle Park, at 10:00 AM with burial following at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 - 7:00PM for visitation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Nancy's memory to: , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit
www.gentilefuneralservice.com