Nancy L. Price
Hackensack - Nancy L Price, 92, of Hackensack passed peacefully on September 16th, 2019. Survived by her nieces and nephew Dr. Bonnee Price-Linden of Brooklyn, NY, Meri (Jonathan) Wallace of NYC, NY, Norie Schneider of NJ and Robert Schneider of NJ. Nancy was a strong, accomplished real-estate broker who stood for women's independence and autonomy in business. Funeral Services will be at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, 402 Park St. Hackensack NJ, on Thursday at 11am.