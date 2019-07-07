|
|
Nancy L. Winters
Myrtle Beach, SC - Nancy L. Winters (formerly of Closter, NJ), age 84, passed away on June 27, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family. Survived by her beloved husband of 60 years Donald. Three children, Cynthia Fullman and husband Peter of Myrtle Beach, James Winters and wife Dorine of Harrington Park, NJ, and Susan Lutz of Cincinnati, OH. Five grandchildren, Keith (his fiancé Carin and her daughter Makena), Alyssa, Christine, Allyson and Lily and her latest joy, her great-granddaughter Harper. Also survived by three nieces, Barbara, Joanne & Karen Kessler. Nancy was first and foremost a Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She served as a Brownie troop leader, belonged to Closter Woman's Club, The Red Hat Ladies Society, involved with the Tenafly Methodist Church and later Community Church of Harrington Park and served along side her husband with Bergen-Rockland National Railway Historical Society. She loved traveling with Don during retirement and all the conventions and train rides as Don served as a National Director making so many friends along the way. Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Moritz Funeral Home, 348 Closter Dock Rd. in Closter (201-768-4200). A Service of Remembrance Friday, July 12,10am at The Community Church of Harrington Park, 1 Spring St., Harrington Park, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , The Community Church of Harrington Park or Closter Volunteer Fire Department.