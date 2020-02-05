Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
Nancy (Longobardo) LoBue


1928 - 2020
Nancy (Longobardo) LoBue Obituary
Nancy LoBue (nee Longobardo)

Totowa - Nancy LoBue aka "Mona" (nee Longobardo), 91, of Totowa, passed away at home on February 4, 2020. She was born in Fairview, NJ on July 1, 1928 to the late Alexander and Raffaela (Ragoste) Longobardo. Before retiring, Nancy was a waitress for many years at Gabby's, Tree Tavern, The Bethwood and most recently at The Brownstone House in Paterson. In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed spending time in Atlantic City or at the race track and loved traveling. Nancy was the beloved wife of Nicholas LoBue until his passing in 1987. She was the cherished mother of Carmella Ricciardiello and her late husband Michael, Nancy Zisa and her husband John, and Joyce Pellicciotti and her husband Joseph. She was the adored grandmother of Carl Sarappo and his fiance Christine Gabriel, Gina Burkepile and her husband Michael, Jaime Ricciardiello and William Rodriguez and Jaclyn Pellicciotti. She was the great grandmother of Nicholas Sarappo, Alexandra Ricciardiello, Michael Rodriguez and Gunner Burkepile and the great-great grandmother of Nicholas Cole Sarappo. Nancy was the dear sister of Ademira Shoemaker and was predeceased by her sister Rose Saundry and brothers Ercole and Vincent Longobardo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, February 7th from 2-4 & 6-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, February 8th at 9:30am at Santangelo Funeral Home. Father Marc A. Mancini of St. James of the Marches Church in Totowa will celebrate the Mass at Santangelo Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Totowa First Aid Squad, PO Box 600, Totowa, NJ 07511. More at www.santangelofuneral.com
