|
|
Nancy M. McEllen
Teaneck - Nancy M. McEllen was 69 years old when she passed away Friday, April 12th. Born in Teaneck, Nancy lived most of her life in River Edge before setting in Teaneck 7 years ago. She was a very talented hairdresser who loved animals and in her youth excelled in softball, skiing and swimming. Nancy is survived by her beloved spouse Bruce Blackmore, her loving brothers Thomas and Alan McEllen, and her cherished nephews AJ, Eric, Russell, William and Wesley McEllen. A memorial service will be announced. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com