Leonia - Pirone, Nancy M. (nee) Grassano age 99 a lifelong resident of Leonia died Thursday, January 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carmine Pirone. Devoted mother of the late Esther Pirone. She was predeceased by her siblings; Camille, Anthony, and Barbara, and is survived by her brother in law Donald Steo. She was also the loving aunt of Laura Steo and her husband Joseph Vince. Her memory will also be cherished by her dear friends, Elena and Dante Pascali as well as their children Joseph and Erica. Nancy worked for many years in the Township of Leonia, having worked both as a crossing guard as well as with the Leonia PD. She was a parishioner of St. John's in Leonia and was part of the and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Columbiettes. Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday 2-5PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Funeral service Monday 9AM from the funeral home, then to St. John's Leonia for a 10AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to ARC of Bergen County are appreciated by the family. Visit Nancy's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com