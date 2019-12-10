Resources
Nancy Mackenzie Obituary
Nancy Mackenzie

Pompton Plains - - Nancy Mackenzie (nee Warncke), formerly of Ramsey, NJ, passed away on December 8, 2019, after spending the day in the loving company of her family.

Nancy was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Bruce Mackenzie. She was predeceased by her parents, Russell and Leona Warncke, and her brother William. Nancy leaves behind her sister, Judy Bunting, and four daughters, Cathy Tinucci (Bill), Joan Mackenzie, Lora Martin (Paul), and Melissa Chalmers (Scott). She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Nancy was born in Albuquerque, NM, and studied nursing at the Columbia Presbyterian Nursing School in Philadelphia. While there she met the love of her life, Bruce. They married in 1955 and settled in Ramsey, NJ in 1957.

Nancy was very active in the First Presbyterian Church, where she made many lifelong friends and held various positions over the years. She was also a beloved Girl Scout leader, a talented seamstress, and enjoyed gardening, quilting, crafting, and learning new things.

Family has always been her first priority. She will be remembered for her spectacular holiday parties and family celebrations. Summer vacations generously hosted by Nancy and Bruce in the Outerbanks, NC, are also filled with wonderful family memories.

Per Nancy's wishes, there will be no viewing. She would like everyone to remember her as she lived. She felt truly blessed and fortunate to live the life she did. She will be buried at Union Cemetery in Ramsey on Thursday, December 12th, with a family graveside service. Any donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church: Nancy Mackenzie Fund.
