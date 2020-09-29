1/
Nancy Marie (VanHassent) Arthur
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Marie (Van Hassent) Arthur

Arthur, Nancy Marie (Van Hassent) age 60 on Thursday, September 10. 2020. She was born in Passaic and was a life-long resident of Haskell. Nancy was an executive assistant for Kidde Inc. in Saddle Brook. Beloved mother of Cody Arthur of Seneca Falls, N.Y. Dear sister of Howard Van Hassent and his wife Nina of Haskell, dear family friend, Kenneth Carroll and his wife Elizabeth of Hewitt and former husband Timothy Arthur. She is predeceased by her parents; Henry and Eleanor (Manista) Van Hassent. Memorial mass on Friday October 2, 2020 11am at St. Francis RC Church Haskell 868 Ringwood Avenue Haskell. Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D'Agostino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved