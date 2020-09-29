Nancy Marie (Van Hassent) Arthur



Arthur, Nancy Marie (Van Hassent) age 60 on Thursday, September 10. 2020. She was born in Passaic and was a life-long resident of Haskell. Nancy was an executive assistant for Kidde Inc. in Saddle Brook. Beloved mother of Cody Arthur of Seneca Falls, N.Y. Dear sister of Howard Van Hassent and his wife Nina of Haskell, dear family friend, Kenneth Carroll and his wife Elizabeth of Hewitt and former husband Timothy Arthur. She is predeceased by her parents; Henry and Eleanor (Manista) Van Hassent. Memorial mass on Friday October 2, 2020 11am at St. Francis RC Church Haskell 868 Ringwood Avenue Haskell. Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.









